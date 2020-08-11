Big Ten postpones football season

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday they have postponed the 2020 football season, and will look at trying to play in the spring, according to multiple reports.

This news comes a day after reports about the conference university presidents voted 12-2 to end the season.

Breaking: The Big Ten has postponed its fall football season and will attempt to play in the spring, according @Mark_Schlabach and multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/c7aTDTdjtY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 11, 2020

Sources: Big Ten is announcing that the fall is cancelled. League will attempt to play in the spring. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten felt like it was unsafe to play. Monday, multiple players and coaches of the Big Ten, including Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost voiced their opinions on the conference’s possible actions.

The SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey have stood firm on their stance to continue moving forward with the plan they’ve put in place to begin football on September 26th.

Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek, along with football head coach Sam Pittman have supported the #wewanttoplay movement started by the student-athletes about the 2020 football season.