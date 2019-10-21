Bite Squad to deliver free thanksgiving meals to local families in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Bite Squad, the popular food delivery app, has launched its Share Thanksgiving food drive campaign.

The goal is to help feed families in need by providing them with free Thanksgiving meals. Beginning today, when anyone orders from Bite Squad, the company will make a donation that will go toward buying meals for area families during the annual November holiday.

During Thanksgiving Week, Bite Squad will team with local restaurants to deliver free hot meals to thousands of families. Bite Squad is anticipating the delivery of more than 4,000 meals nationwide. Bite Squad’s parent company Waitr ran this program last year in Little Rock.

“Our goal is to ensure no one in our community goes hungry this Thanksgiving,” said Craig Key, VP of Marketing for Bite Squad. “If we can play a part in spreading a little bit of joy – even if it’s just in a small way like bringing them a hot meal, it’s worth it.”

Bite Squad teams will work with local organizations in the cities they serve to identify families who need assistance – and anyone can also nominate a family they know at bitesquad.com.

Bite Squad’s five-week campaign will continue through November 22. Key added, “There are a lot of families who are not sure where their next meal will come from. The Share Thanksgiving initiative gives them the chance to enjoy and celebrate a hot Thanksgiving dinner.”