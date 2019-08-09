Blytheville Jury convicts man of First Degree Murder

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark – Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington announced that a Mississippi County Jury convicted Harold Bennett, 44, of Walnut Ridge in the first-degree murder of Biana Rainer, 29.

The jury, made up of six men and six women, recommended of a life sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, along with an additional 15 years for firearm enhancement. Judge Cindy Thyer accepted the recommendations in sentencing Bennett.

Bennett was charged after the Blytheville Police Department arrested him in June 2018.

“Deputy Prosecutors Curtis Walker and Gina Knight worked very hard to present this case, and we are all pleased with the conviction for this heinous crime against a young woman and mother who was in the prime of her life,” Ellington stated.

Ellington added, “I appreciate the hard work put in by the Blytheville Police Department, as well the jury’s time in listening to the case, considering the facts, and delivering this just verdict.”