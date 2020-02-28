BNPD issues update in January pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality

BENTON, Ark. — A local woman turned herself in Wednesday in connection to a pedestrian fatality.

Felicity Johnson, 22, from Benton, turned herself in Wednesday to officers at BNPD in connection to a warrant from a pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality accident that happened January 12.

Officers responded to the North Service Road at McCright St. on that date and discovered the victim, 30-year-old Jacob Bridges, also from Benton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers conducted several screenings at the time of the initial investigation, and toxicology results have now confirmed that Johnson was impaired by alcohol and over the legal limit at the time of the accident. She is charged with Negligent Homicide and DWI.

