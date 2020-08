HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — An estimated 4-and-a-half mile parade of boats turned out in support of President Trump at Greers Ferry this weekend.

Congressman French Hill, Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge were among the attendees.

The last boats were just leaving the start when the lead boat reached the end of the parade route.

There was also an airplane flyover.

The event was organized by Scott and Shari Bales, Greg Price, and Arkansas Boaters for Trump.