SHERIDAN, Ark. — A man with one of the best known voices in the state of Arkansas has died.

Bob Robbins died in Sheridan early Saturday morning at the age of 78.

A coworker confirmed his passing.

Robbins, who was born Robert Spears, was a daily presence on Arkansas radio since 1967, most recently working for 105.1 “The Wolf” since 2013.

Prior to that he spent more than 30 years with KSSN 96 FM.

Among his many awards and honors, in 1996 Robbins was named Broadcast Personality of the Year by the Country Music Association.

Robbins was inducted into the Country Radio Broadcasters’ DJ Hall of Fame in 2008.

Robbins also appeared on television in many commercials and on his show, Bob Robbins Outdoors, and was an active supporter of numerous charities.

Robbins was a Navy veteran and began his career on the airwaves at the age of 14.