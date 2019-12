LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas has improved its approach to the care of the state’s at-risk children, and today I’d like to talk about our success. The employees at the Department of Human Services and the Division of Youth Services have done excellent work in giving the youth in our care their best chance at turning their lives around.

The number of children in state foster care has dropped from more than 5,000 when I took office to 4,200. This is a 16 percent reduction. This is good news, but there is more. In the spring, the 92nd General Assembly passed a law to reform the juvenile justice system, and much of the training required to implement the new approach is under way.