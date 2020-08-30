Body found in Little Rock creek Sunday morning

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A body has been found in Coleman Creek near 28th Street next to the UA Little Rock campus.

The unidentified person was found Sunday.

UA Little Rock students were notified this morning.

The finding of the body is not related to the university, according to the message from school administration, but is believed to have washed downstream during this week’s heavy rains.

An investigation into the time and person’s cause of death is continuing.

