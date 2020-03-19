Body of adult male located in Southwest Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Human remains believed to be the body of a man last seen on February 16, 2020 were discovered about 8 AM today in a wooded area in southwest Little Rock.

As of late this afternoon the body had not been positively identified.

The body is suspected to be an individual who, following a police traffic stop near 29th Street and Asher Avenue, fled from a Little Rock Police Officer who has stated he lost sight of the man during the foot pursuit.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has been requested by Little Rock Police commanders to conduct an investigation of the death. The state medical examiner will determine the identity of the body as well as the manner and cause of death.

Over the past month multiple ground and air searches for the suspect who fled from police have occurred involving both Little Rock Police Officers and Arkansas State Troopers.

Little Rock Police Detectives have also actively investigated other possible leads in an attempt to locate the suspect who fled from the police officer.

The search area has extended from Asher Avenue southwest of where the traffic stop occurred into the wooded area and thick underbrush around Fourche Creek.