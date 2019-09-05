Body of suspected drowning victim found in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The body of a suspected drowning victim has been found on the city’s southwest side.

The Little Rock Police Department says officers and detectives responded to the 4800 block of S. University Avenue Wednesday morning and found the body of Chester Burgess, 54.

The Little Rock Police and Fire Departments had been in the area shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, but could not find the victim.

A homeless man camping in the area had told firefighters while he was in his tent across the lake he heard someone yelling for help.

He said he walked towards the water and could hear someone gasping for air and splashing in the water, but could not see them.

The fire department searched the area for about 30 minutes before deciding to disregard the search. They tried to get the man to give them a count of the people at his camp to see if anyone was missing.

Detectives reported no signs of foul play.

The victim’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.