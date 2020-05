VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark. — In Van Buren County they’re offering free COVID-19 screenings.

It’s happening this Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Walmart parking lot.

It’s sponsored by the Boston Mountain Rural Health Center in Clinton. They’ll have free box lunches and it’s open to anyone who’s interested.

Call 501-745-7888 for more information.