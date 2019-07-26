Botched car theft damages disabled veteran’s car

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — A botched car theft is leaving a disabled Jacksonville veteran with a tough time getting around.

Tony Stanley found his car stuck in park Thursday morning, after someone tried to steal it from his driveway.

“Without this car my family doesn’t have anything,” Stanley said. “I have to get to work and support four kids, a wife, and another kid on the way.”

Stanley says he was leaving from work when he realized he’d need a different ride.

“I noticed it was unlocked,” he recalled. “When I got to looking I was like ‘wow this is now how I left my car.’ There was something jabbed in the ignition.”

The crook left the tool they used to try and start the car in the ignition. Police took that along with several other tools and a set of car keys, all forgotten by the thief. What the thief didn’t forget was Stanley’s phone charger, he says that’s the only thing found missing from the car.

“Obviously you’re not that good at this, don’t go down this road,” advised Stanley.

With a “disabled veteran” plate on his car, Stanley wished this crook read the fine print and considered a family that can’t afford any more hits.

“It may not look like much to you but this car means the world,” he said. “Any repairs I got to do, as much as I’d love for them to be priorities, you got to wait. The budget ain’t there for it. It’ll come when it comes.”