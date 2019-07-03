Boy helps save families from burning house

MARVELL, Ark. — A 12-year-old boy in east Arkansas is credited with keeping a neighbor from entering a burning home.

Last Friday, TJ Bledsoe was playing basketball in his Marvell neighborhood when something caught his attention.

“My instincts just told me ‘look back’ and I looked back and I see the window on fire,” TJ says.

He says flames were taking over the side of his neighbor’s home.

Initially, he was shocked but soon jumped into action.

Marvell’s mayor and assistant fire chief Lee Guest was impressed.

“It was on the verge of escalating to both houses being on fire, and thanks to TJ for being able to think so quick and tell everybody to get out,” Guest says.

Within minutes, the house was engulfed.

“It’s a good thing that he likes to stay outside because you know without, if he wasn’t around, who knows,” Guest says.

The fire department gave TJ kudos on social media, but the Facebook fame isn’t getting to TJ’s head.

“It’s a blessing,” TJ says.

“I think what I did for her was a blessing too.”