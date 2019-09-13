Boy saddened by homelessness collects food, hygiene items

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KLRT)- “When me and my mom are driving… down streets and stuff, we see homeless people there and they have signs that say like ‘can I please have some food or a dollar,'” 11-year-old James Clark said.

“It makes me feel like they need somewhere to live and they need something to eat,” he added.

The young boy has been so moved and upset over seeing people without homes and food, that he’s decided to do something for them.

Clark is collecting hygiene items and non-perishable foods and drinks to give out to people who need it, on Sept. 21.

So far, he and his mom have collected a few cases of water, Poptarts and travel-sized toilettries, which they’re stacking in their apartment until the big day.

Clark is hoping that other people will want to help in donating or volunteering for the event which he is hosting next week, across from the Salvation Army.

To inquire on getting involved in helping the sixth-grader, reach Clark’s mother, Jessica Williams, here through Facebook.