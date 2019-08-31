BREAKING: 17-year-old arrested for football game shooting, charged with 9 counts of attempted murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile police have arrested a teenager in connection to a shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium on Friday night. Police have updated the number of shooting victims to nine.

Deangelo Parnell, 17, is charged with nine counts of attempted murder, according to a spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department. He turned himself into police early Saturday morning. Parnell is a student at LeFlore High School.

The shots were fired in the concourse of the stadium near the end of the LeFlore vs. Williamson High School football game. 9 people were shot. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste tells News 5 those injured range in age from 15-47 Five people were critically hurt. “This is a cowardly act by an individual who didn’t know how to deal with a situation,” said Battiste.

Battiste said this started as a fight and Parnell pulled out a gun and just started “indiscriminately shooting.” Some of the victims have been released from the hospital, but police say they did not know how many. Battiste said that surveillance video clearly shows the 17-year-old suspect firing the shots. Police are also investigating if others are involved, but based on current evidence it appears he’s the only shooter.

Battiste repeated that there were adults that knew something would be happening at the game and urged adults to come forward in such situations. MPD says there will be a review early next week about stadium security at Ladd, and other stadiums where high school football games are played.

