MARIANNA, Ark. — Fire crews in Lee County are on the scene of a blaze at the historic Jones’ Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna.

No injuries have been reported.

Marianna Fire Chief Terry Sandefer told the Arkansas Times the fire, reported about 10:45 a.m., caused about a 70 percent loss to the business, but firefighters were able to keep it mostly contained to the pit area and out of the kitchen and shop area in the front.

We will have more details as they become available.