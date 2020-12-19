BREAKING: Little Rock Police spokesman confirms ‘young child’ dead in shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police confirm they are investigating after a ‘young child’ died in what was reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to LRPD spokesman Mark Edwards.

Little Rock Police received reports of the shooting around 10:00 a.m. Saturday, according to the city’s dispatch log.

It’s unclear exactly where the shooting happened, according to Edwards, but detectives can be seen in the area of Peach Leaf Cove near Willow Springs Road.

The age or gender of the child has not been released.