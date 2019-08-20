Wendy Anderson, Wife of ASU Football Coach passes away

Update:

JONESBORO, Ark. – Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse and ASU System President Charles L. Welch issued statements today after the passing of Wendy Anderson, wife of A-State Football Coach Blake Anderson, last evening.

“On behalf of the students, faculty, staff, and alumni of Arkansas State University, today we remember the valiant struggle of Wendy Anderson, and keep Blake and the Anderson family in our thoughts and prayers. We have seen the highs when Wendy briefly was declared cancer free, and watched her bravely face the profound challenge of cancer’s return. Cancer is a disease that can rob us of our loved ones, of our bodies, but for Wendy, we know that it never touched her soul.

“I pray peace and rest to Blake and their family as they prepare for the difficult days ahead. I pray that the great memories of their time with Wendy outweigh the heartache they are feeling today.

“Wendy lived her life in victory. I have asked that our university flag be lowered on campus to half-staff today, and tonight, we will celebrate the victory of her life by lighting the Arkansas State University Library clock tower red.

“Please join with all of us as we lift up the Andersons.”

— Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse

“We’re heartbroken for Blake and his family. Wendy fought so courageously the past two years, and the ASU System family will miss her greatly. I know the Anderson family’s faith will help them through this difficult time, and we will continue to support Blake any way we can. We all appreciate the outpouring of concern and sympathy from our colleagues throughout the country.” said ASU System President Charles L. Welch.

Original Story:

JONESBORO, Ark. – Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State University Head Football Coach Blake Anderson, has died. Coach Anderson made the announcement on his Twitter Tuesday morning.

The university announced Monday that the coach would be taking a leave of absence to be with his wife and family. She had been battling stage 4 breast cancer since 2017.

Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator David Duggan will serve as Interim Head Coach until Anderson returns.

FINAL WENDY UPDATE 8/20#NotFightingAlone ❤️❤️❤️ there’s a celebration in heaven today cause Wendy is Home pic.twitter.com/OYwh0fQLpU — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) August 20, 2019

A-State Athletics sent these condolences to the Anderson family:

“The Arkansas State Athletics Department family was saddened to learn of the passing late Monday night, Aug. 19, of Wendy Anderson, wife of sixth-year head football coach Blake Anderson, and sends their deepest condolences to the Anderson family during this difficult time.

Wendy’s courageous battle with cancer will continue to serve as an inspiration to many across the nation, and the outpouring of support far and wide for the Andersons and the A-State family has been overwhelming.

Members of the Red Wolves’ athletics department and football program mourn the passing of Wendy, a treasured member of the Jonesboro community and wonderful ambassador for A-State and college football, with the Anderson family.”