2 dead in shooting incident at Texas A&M-Commerce residence hall

Students at Texas A&M University Commerce are being warned to take shelter and stay in place while an investigation is conducted on campus on Feb. 3, 2020. (NBC DFW)

A third person was transported to a local hospital, according to campus police.

(NBC NEWS)- Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday.

Students and staff members on campus were asked to shelter in place as a “precautionary measure” as university police investigate the shooting at Pride Rock Residence Hall, according to campus police.

Campus police said they found three victims who suffered gunshot wounds, two of whom were confirmed dead.

Another person was transported to a hospital, according to campus police. The third victim’s condition is unclear.

