ARKADELPHIA, Ark.- Two Henderson State University professors who are facing meth and drug charges appeared in court Tuesday.

The hearing was just to set Dr. Terry Bateman and Dr. Bradley Rowland’s formal arraignment, which will be Feb. 4.

Bateman and Rowland were arrested Nov. 15 on manufacture of methamphetamine and use of drug paraphernalia charges.

Officials say Bateman and Rowland were the subjects of an investigation with Henderson State University Chief of Police.