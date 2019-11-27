2 Sheridan High School seniors killed in car accident, district officials say

GRANT COUNTY, Ark. — The local school district announced today via. Facebook that two Sheridan High School seniors were killed in a car accident Tuesday.

Here is the full post made by the school district.

The Sheridan School District is saddened by the tragic news that two Sheridan High School seniors died in a car accident… Posted by Sheridan School District on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

We will have more coming soon.