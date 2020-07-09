Alexander police officer surrenders to State Police in connection to shooting death of another officer

UPDATE:

ALEXANDER, Ark. — Below is the Affidavit in the arrest of Alexander Police officer Calvin Salyers.

On June 3, at 7:12 p.m., Officer Scott Hutton drove to 15458 Evergreen Drive in Alexander to pick up a patrol unit that was parked inside a metal building next door to Salyers’ residence. At 7:09:20 p.m., Hutton made an outgoing phone call to Salyers’s personal phone but wasn’t connected. Then, at 7:09:36 p.m., Hutton sent a text to Salyers’ driveway, walked up on the porch, and knocked on the front door.

Inside the residence, off-duty Alexander Police Officer Nicholas Salyers and his girlfriend, Ashlee Cummings were laying on the couch watching a movie. When they heard the Cummings were laying on the couch watching a movie. When they heard the knock, Salyers told Cummings that he would see who it was and grabbed his Glock .40 caliber handgun, and went to the door.

According to his statement, he looked through the peephole and saw a figure standing on his porch with a dark shirt and a gun on his hip. Salyers stated that he transferred his weapon from his right hand into his left hand and reached for the doorknob and as he opened the door, the gun went off, firing a round through the front door. As Salyers opened the door, Hutton fell off the porch. According to Salyers’ statement, he realized it was Hutton only after he fell from the porch.

At 7:12 p.m. Saline County 911 received a call from the residence of Nicholas Salyers and Ashlee Cummings from Cummings phone number. Salyers and Cummings told 911 that someone had been shot at 15458 Evergreen Drive in Bryant. Salyers identified himself as an Alexander Police Officers and stated that they needed an ambulance that an officer was down. The dispatcher asked Salyers who had been shot and he said it was Officer Scott Hutton. On the 911 call, Salyers is heard to say “all I seen was a gun, it was an accidental discharge.”

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigations Division interviewed Salyers and he made a statement that was consistent with the evidence that was discovered. A search warrant was obtained to search the residence located at Evergreen Drive. During the search of the scene, agents located a single bullet hole in the front door near the peephole. The bullet appeared to have traveled from inside the residence, through the main door and then through the glass storm door. A Glock .40 caliber pistol with a pistol light was found on the floor just inside the door threshold. The most significant findings related to the bullet hole was there was evidence of close contact. The bullet hold appeared to have contact residue, which indicated that the weapon was pressed against the door when fired. Powder burns and a C-Shape ring of residue were left around the hole.

There was a clear indention where the pistol light, which was attached to the bottom of the barrel, marked the door as it was being fired. This indicated Salyers was holding the gun in his left hand when the shot was fired. The bullet traveled through the door, struck Officer Hutton’s injury, it was likely he was standing at an angle and not squarely facing the door.

Officer Hutton then went to the ground. Cummings called 911 at the time as Salyers attempted to provide aid to Hutton. Officer Hutton was dressed in a black polo type shirt, khaki tactical pants, and had a typical police-style gun belt with a badge positioned next to his holstered firearm.

According to Alexander Training Sgt. Matt Wharton, Salyers had made a statement to him, when the riots in Minneapolis were first starting that if any protestors came to his residence he would “shoot through the door”. Sgt. Wharton told me that he instructed Officer Salyers that he could not do that because it was reckless and negligent. Wharton stated that they could not shoot anyone without identifying them first and identify that there was a threat.

Calvin Nicholas Salyers has been a police officer since 2017 for the Alexander Police Department.

After all the investigation was complete, I presented a complete case file to the Saline County Prosecutor’s Chris Walton and Chief Deputy Rebecca Bush. The evidence indicated that Calvin Nicholas “Nick” Salyers, acted recklessly on the night of June 3, which resulted in a firearm being discharged through the door of his residence, which struck Alexander Police Officer Scott Hutton in the chest, causing his death.

Original Story:

