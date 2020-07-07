Amazon announces first fulfillment center, second delivery station in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in Little Rock, Arkansas. The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 1,000 new full-time jobs with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

The City of Little Rock’s Board of Directors gave final approval for a sale of 80 acres at the Port of Little Rock to Amazon.com, Inc. during its meeting on April 7, 2020. This after the Little Rock Port Authority Board of Directors made a similar approval at their specially called meeting earlier that day. The acquisition gives the company exclusive control for the development of the Zeuber Road site.

“We’re delighted to be building out our network of operations in Little Rock, Arkansas,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We greatly appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders as we look to open our first fulfillment center and second delivery station in the state of Arkansas. We look forward to creating over a thousand jobs for the Little Rock community, with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

“It’s not surprising that Amazon has selected the Port of Little Rock as the newest location for its next project,” Governor Hutchinson said. “Arkansas has a trained workforce and is centrally located with easy access to miles of interstate, rail, and navigable waterways. I am delighted by Amazon’s decision and confident that the Port of Little Rock will be a great fit for the company.”

In the new 825,000 square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 1,000 new full-time jobs.

Amazon is also planning a new 85,000 square-foot delivery station which is anticipated to launch in late 2020. Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. The delivery station will create hundreds of permanent, full-time and part-time jobs, in addition to offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.

“Little Rock welcomes Amazon in Arkansas’ first major investment from the company and is excited to provide new economic opportunities to our residents,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “The COVID-19 public health crisis has caused deep concern among many Little Rock families as they struggle to stay afloat due to current economic uncertainty. Today’s announcement provides reassurance that Little Rock will rebound and that jobs are on the way. Additionally, Little Rock’s geographical location with river, rail, road, and air access make it ideal to expand Amazon’s distribution throughout the South.”

“Central Arkansas is quickly becoming a magnet for new economic development, this is due to continued investment in our infrastructure. I’m proud to lead a group of committed partners whose hard work has led to one of the largest companies in the world opening a new center in Pulaski County,” said Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. “Since we began planning industrial quality road and traffic infrastructure two years ago, we’ve attracted two international companies that are bringing new jobs to central Arkansas in large numbers.”

“We look forward to continuing the partnership we have built with the Amazon team over the last few years,” said Ronnie Dedman, Chairman of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. “We are confident that Little Rock provides the talented workforce and logistical assets necessary to support their current and future needs.”

“The Port of Little Rock is a global destination for trade and commerce, and we are excited that a global company such as Amazon has decided to locate their first fulfillment center in Arkansas at the port,” said Port of Little Rock Chair Melissa Hendricks.

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum starting wage from $15, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

