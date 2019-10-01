Amber Guyger found guilty in Botham Jean killing

DALLAS — Former police officer Amber Guyger has been found guilty in the September 2018 shooting death of a man with ties to Arkansas.

A jury on Tuesday convicted her of murder in the killing of Botham Jean, a native of St. Lucia who graduated from Harding University in Searcy.

Guyger had testified that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift and that she believed he was an intruder. The 31-year-old Guyger said she had feared for her life.

Prosecutors said it’s absurd to suggest Guyger didn’t know she was in the wrong apartment.

Guyger was charged with murder then fired from the force.