Arkansas prison inmate stabbed to death in shank attack, officials say

LEE COUNTY, Ark. – An Arkansas prison inmate is dead after an attack behind bars.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADOC) says it happened late Sunday night at the East Arkansas Regional Unit (EARU) in Lee County.

The ADOC identifies the victim as Carl Luke Lowe, 58, who was serving a life sentence for aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and escape. He had been sentenced June 30, 2003 in Desha County.

Lowe was buffing the floors in a hallway shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday when another inmate approached him and began stabbing him with a shank, according to the ADOC.

Initial reports are that Lowe was stabbed five or six times. The suspect refused all orders to drop the shank and had to be pepper-sprayed by a correctional sergeant before he would relinquish the weapon. The shank was made of metal and was 7” to 8” long.

Lifesaving efforts on Lowe were begun by correctional officers, then continued by medical staff until the ambulance arrived. Lowe was taken to the hospital in Forrest City where he was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room at 10:29 p.m.

The inmate accused of stabbing him is in restrictive housing at EARU. His name will be released if and when he is charged in the attack.

The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Arkansas State Police.

