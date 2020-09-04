Arkansas State Police investigating deadly shooting that killed one, injured others

WOODSON, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night along northbound lanes of I-530, north of Woodson Lateral Road.

The preliminary information that was given from state police says one person is dead and as many as three others have been wounded.

Troopers also responded to the call at 7:52 p.m. attempting to confirm the make and model of a car that was seen fleeing from that area heading towards Little Rock.

If you have any information regarding this you are asked to call police.