Arkansas State Police searching for missing teen last seen Sunday

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police have put out a missing and endangered child advisory for a 15-year-old teen.

Abby McCool was last seen at her house on Toltec Road in Keo, Arkansas on Sunday, August 9th around 1 p.m. Abby is 5’10’, and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She has been known to walk away from home, but she always returns or is found within a few days.

Police say she is possibly in the England, Arkansas area.

If you see Abby or know any information please call the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office at 501-676-3001.