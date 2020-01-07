Update: Two mobile homes destroyed in Pulaski County fire

UPDATE:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- Two homes are destroyed after a fire early Tuesday morning on Highway 365 South.

Officials say they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a third home.

One woman tells Fox16 News that she heard popping noises inside her home around 4 a.m. and when she opened the door, she saw flames.

As of now, two cars, two homes and a trailer were damaged.

Officials say there are no injuries.

The American Red Cross is helping the people who lost their homes to the fire.

Off Highway 365 in Pulaski County — two mobile homes at least are burned in a fire early this morning. A woman who lives in this front one says she awoke popping noises around 4 am. There’s nothing left. @KARK4News @FOX16News #ArNews pic.twitter.com/fB1GBu2u7P — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) January 7, 2020

Firefighters have extinguished the flames. @RedCross is responding to help displaced families. Two mobile homes destroyed. pic.twitter.com/vglt6uo5NV — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) January 7, 2020

Traffic is down to one lane in the area of 13919 Hwy 365 S in the Wrightsville area due to the residential fires. Please use caution in the area. #ARtraffic pic.twitter.com/7D0wT146eq — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) January 7, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- Firefighters and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are responding after two mobile homes caught fire on Highway 365 South.

Pulaski County deputies say there is concern that the fire may spread to two other homes.

According to a spokesman with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene and started waking people up.

Officials say the fire is “about 85 percent contained”.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

RIGHT NOW: Deputies and firefighters are in the area of 13919 Hwy 365 South. Crews are reporting at least two mobile homes on fire. Please avoid the area. #PCSONews pic.twitter.com/axJURo872s — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) January 7, 2020

When deputies arrived on scene in the area of 13919 Hwy 365 South, they were knocking on doors to wake people up so they could evacuate. Two mobile homes are on fire. Please avoid the area. #PCSONews pic.twitter.com/geI1WbUxrI — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) January 7, 2020