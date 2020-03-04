Bloomberg ends presidential campaign after dismal Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg arrives for a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(NBC) — Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor who jumped into the 2020 presidential race late and spent over $500 million on an unorthodox campaign, has ended his bid for the Democratic nomination.

Bloomberg, who sat out the first four nominating contests in the Democratic primary, had banked heavily on success on Super Tuesday and afterward, pouring almost half a billion dollars (as of late February) of his personal fortune into ad spending in the states voting on and after that day.

But Bloomberg, a former Republican and independent who pitched himself as a moderate Democrat who could beat President Donald Trump, was not able to earn those votes effectively following the resurgence of fellow moderate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bloomberg also suffered from several mishaps during his campaign that appeared to significantly mute any chance he had at building momentum — including underwhelming debate performances in which he was the recipient of blistering attacks.

At the Las Vegas debate on Feb. 19, his first of the cycle, progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., slammed him over his past critical statements about women — calling him “a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians” — before demanding on the spot that he release the women making the allegations against him from their nondisclosure agreements.