Body found in Searcy, police say it could have been there for ‘weeks and possibly months’

SEARCY, Ark.- Searcy Police are investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon behind a home.

According to a release sent Monday, officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to a creek behind a home on Barksdale Drive for what was believed to be a dead body, which officers were able to confirm.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and to possibly determine the cause of death.

Searcy Police say in the release, “It is not known exactly how long the body had been there, but is estimated to have been there for weeks and possibly months.”

This is a developing story.

