Booneville man reportedly in a coma after being shocked while working on power lines

HACKETT, Ark. (KNWA) — A 34-year-old Booneville man is reportedly in a coma after being shocked while working on power lines in Hackett on Wednesday.

According to a report from the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Antonio Santos-Ozun Martinez “tensed up and fell over” while he was working on an electric pole, holding a guidewire.

When officers arrived on the scene, Martinez was not breathing. Police moved him away from the guidewire, said to still be ‘live,’ and performed CPR on Martinez.

Police say EMS arrived, took over CPR, and transported Martinez to Mercy Hospital.

According to the report, the responding officer later followed up on Martinez’ status and was informed that he had a pulse and normal vitals but was in a coma.

