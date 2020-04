Officers were called to the 7300 block of Twin Oaks Rd. to a shooting, where a woman was shot in the hand. As officers surrounded the area, officers discovered a deceased body that appeared to be burned. SWAT has been called to check the residence. This investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/NSDDRZ7rwo — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 14, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ar.– Little Rock police were called to the 7300 block of Twin Oaks to a shooting where a woman was reportedly shot in the hand.

As officers surrounded the area, they discovered a body that had been burned.

SWAT has been called to the scene.

This is an active scene and investigation.