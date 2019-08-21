Update: North Metro Medical Center in Jacksonville shuts down Emergency Department; Hospital lays off staff

Breaking News
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – North Metro Medical Center in Jacksonville is shutting its doors, according to Dale Anderson, CEO of the hospital.

Anderson says it’s unknown how many jobs are affected because it is an ongoing process.


We received this press release via email from the hospital.

Last night, the Jacksonville Mayor confirmed the North Metro Medical Center’s Emergency Department had stopped accepting patients.

Court records show North Metro is being sued for nearly 50 thousand dollars by a company in Pennsylvania over unpaid medical equipment bills.

The city of Jacksonville first leased the building to North Metro in 2009.



