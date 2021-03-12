PINE BLUFF, Ark.—-One person has been injured in a shooting outside the Saracen Casino Resort, Pine Bluff Police confirm.
A Saracen security guard was involved in a shootout with people outside the casino, according to Lt. David Defoor.
The shooting happened in the parking lot outside the main entrance of the casino.
The guard was shot in the abdomen. The condition of the guard is unknown at this time.
Police did not release any suspect information.
A spokesperson for Saracen says the casino is still open.
BREAKING NEWS: Security guard shot outside Saracen Casino Resort
