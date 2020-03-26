Deputy-involved shooting kills man in Pope County, Arkansas State Police investigating

POPE COUNTY, Ark.- A Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy shot a man late Wednesday after the man approached the deputy with a knife, according to Arkansas State Police.

According to a statement released by ASP Thursday morning, Glenn A. White, 53, of London, died at the scene.

Officials were first called to the 600 block of Hickey Mountain Loop in the London community around 5:15 Wednesday evening to answer a call about a suicidal person.

White’s body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where it will undergo an autopsy.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division will prepare an investigative file to be submitted to the prosecuting attorney who will decide whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.

This is a developing story.