Update: Two Forrest City officers shot, suspect dead after Walmart shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) — There’s new information on Monday morning’s shooting at the local Walmart store that left two police officers injured and a suspect dead.

Our sister station WREG in Memphis reports the incident began when a 40-year-old man walked into the store and started making threats. Employees then called police.

After police arrived and made contact with the man there was an exchange of gunfire.

One of the injured officers was taken to a Memphis hospital and the other was taken to a Forrest City hospital. There’s no further word on their conditions.

We’ll have more on this developing story as it becomes available.