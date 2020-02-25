Update: Hazmat spill on Highway 67 in Lonoke County shuts down roadway, one injured

UPDATE:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark.- According to the director of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM), a tanker broke apart after it was rear-ended.

Two cars and an 18-wheeler were involved in an accident around 6 Tuesday morning on Highway 67.

The director of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management says the sulfuric acid spilled on the southbound side.

Officials say the one-mile radius was evacuated. There are no homes within a mile of the spill.

The sulfuric acid spilled into a small creek and there is no worry about the material flowing into a different body of water, authorities say.

Officials say they don’t know if the injury was due to the accident or the spill.

UPDATE:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) confirms an 18-wheeler spilled 2,600 gallons of sulfuric acid on Highway 67 in Lonoke County.

ADEM says one person is injured.

UPDATE:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark.- According to Ward Mayor Charles Gastineau, the northbound lane will be opening in about 30 minutes, while the southbound could remain closed for up to six hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management confirms a hazardous chemical spilled across Highway 67 near Austin.

According to Melody Daniel with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, the hazardous material is reported to be sulfuric acid.

According to AR-DOT, the highway is shut down and traffic is being diverted at the 28 mile marker.

This is a developing story.