HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The local police are looking for a wanted individual.

Latrell Young, 18, is 5’7″ and around 160 pound. He has active felonies for aggravated robbery and terroristic acts. Police are trying to locate him and he is considered to be armed and dangerous and ask that you do not approach him.

If you know where he is you are asked to call 911 immediately.

