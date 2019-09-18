Hot Springs Police, State Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Hot Springs officer involved shooting Posted by FOX16 News on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Hot Springs Police and Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Hot Springs Police say they received a 911 call in reference to shots fired in the 300 block of Chappel Hill Road.

Hot Springs Police say after they encountered the suspect who was armed, an officer discharged his weapon and the suspect was shot.

We’re told the suspect is alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

HSPD officials say the suspect’s injuries are not life-threatening.

According to a release from Hot Springs Police, Arkansas State Police will assume the investigation.

This is a developing story.