Jackson Co. School District closed Friday due to flu outbreak, officials say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark.- Officials with the Jackson County School District say their schools will be closed Friday, January 24, due to the high amount of student and staff absences.

In a Facebook post, district officials say, “The school will be cleaned on Friday to try to help with the outbreak of the flu.”

Students will have to complete AMI Day 1.

