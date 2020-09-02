Jefferson County Deputy injured, man sought after traffic stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help regarding the location of 32-year-old Stephan Andrew Southerland.

Around 1:40 p.m. a Jefferson County Deputy conducted a traffic stop near the area of U.S. 270 and Hardin Reed Road.

During the traffic stop, a white SUV containing two people approached the deputy and asked for his name and badge number. After asking, the driver ran into the deputy with their car and dragged him a short distance.







The deputy got into his patrol car, and pursued the SUV. The pursuit ended on Pony Trail.

The driver of the car Amanda Thornton, 28 is now in custody. During the pursuit, 32-year-old, Andrew Southerland got out of the car and ran into a nearby wooded area.

According to deputies, the deputy who was injured is in stable condition and has been taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Southerland is suspected of battery in the second degree and felony fleeing.

If you have any information regarding the location of Southerland you are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.