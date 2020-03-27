Update: Man dead after shooting in Little Rock Friday morning

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning on S. Gaines Street.

The shooting happened after 8 a.m., police say.

Police say officers were on patrol when a woman told them she was shot at. Officers found a man in a home on the 2900 block of S. Gaines Street dead from a gunshot wound.

At this time, police don’t know who the victim is or who shot him.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating a homicide on the 2900 block of S. Gaines Street.

Police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate further.