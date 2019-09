FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, fired Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger, right, arrives for jury selection in her murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courthouse in downtown Dallas. The murder trial for a Guyger who shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed black man in his Dallas apartment is set for opening arguments Monday Sept. 23, 2019. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP File)

DALLAS – Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is on trial for the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean.

Opening statements got underway Monday.

Guyger shot and killed Jean after entering his apartment and thinking it was her own.

Jean, a native of St. Lucia, was a graduate of Harding University in Searcy.