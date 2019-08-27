LRPD officer’s car crashes into building near downtown

Update:

The officer involved in the accident was going to assist with a call and had lights and sirens on.

At the intersection, collided with another vehicle (LRPD not sure who was at fault in the accident)

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, and have non-life-threatening injuries.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Emergency crews are on the scene where a Little Rock Police Department patrol car has crashed into a building near downtown.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Chester Street.

There is no word yet on any injuries or details of how it happened, an officer was seen being treated by an ambulance crew.

More details to come.