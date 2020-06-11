Man dies after shooting at North Little Rock apartment, police say suspect in custody

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock Police say one man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a North Little Rock apartment early Thursday morning.

According to a release sent Thursday by North Little Rock Police, officers were sent to an apartment complex after a shots fired call was made.

Officers found a dead man in the apartment and the renter of the apartment, Daniel Santos, 50.

According to the release, the victim died due to at least gunshot wound to his body.

North Little Rock Police say Santos was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

Santos is being held at the Pulaski County Jail and is set to appear in North Little Rock District Court on June 17 at 9 a.m.

Police say Santos and the victim were acquaintances.

Officials believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

The victim has not been identified, pending notification of his family.