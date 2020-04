CONWAY, Ark.- Conway Police say a man is dead after a shooting near Rock Creek Apartments Thursday morning.

Your CPD is investigating a homicde that occurred Thursday morning. Officers answered a shots fired call near Rock Creek Apts. and found A 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital. Detectives are now trying to piece together what happened. pic.twitter.com/2ViGn7XVYm — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) April 30, 2020

According to a tweet from the Conway Police Department, officers answered a shots fired call and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

Police say the man later died at the hospital.

Investigators say they’re trying to piece together what happened.