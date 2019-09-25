Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in Webster, Texas. Federal prosecutors are joining President Donald Trump in asking a federal judge in New York to temporarily block a state court grand jury subpoena seeking his tax returns. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine’s new leader to work with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript summarizing the call released Wednesday.

In the call, Trump raised unsubstantiated allegations that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation of the former vice president’s son Hunter.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that,” Trump said to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The conversation between the two leaders is one piece of a whistleblower’s complaint, which followed the July 25 call.

The complaint is central to the formal impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

