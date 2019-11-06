Update: Victims names released in deadly Bryant I-30 crash

UPDATE:

BRYANT, Ark. — Names have been released of the dead and injured of the Wednesday morning three car accident.

Arkansas State Police preliminary identifies the dead as Adriana Greenwood, 23, of Pointblank, Texas and Treylin Cranford, 19, of Little Rock, Ark.

The driver of the FedEx truck who crossed the divider lines and collided with a police car, and a passenger car is Roshannon Dunnigan, 37, of Shreveport, Louisiana.

There was a third person in the passenger car who did survive the crash. He is 19-year-old Andre Harris, of Pointblank, Texas.

All injured were taken to Saline Memorial Hospital.

UPDATE:

BRYANT, Ark.- FedEx released the following statement Wednesday after a fatal accident that killed two people, and injured an officer:

“First and foremost we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individuals involved in this incident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.” FedEx

UPDATE:

BRYANT, Ark.- Bryant Police say the officer injured in a wreck that killed two other people has been released from the hospital.

According to a statement from Bryant Police, Officer Seth Wakefield conducted a routine traffic stop around 1:45 Wednesday morning at I-30 Eastbound, around the 123-mile marker while working the DWI Task Force.

The DWI Task Force is a state-funded task force that allows officers to look for any individuals that might be driving while impaired.

Officials say Wakefield noticed a vehicle had defective equipment and conducted the stop.

The vehicle was pulled over on the inside lane next to the center median wall.

Once the stop was completed, police say the officer returned to his patrol car.

Officials say an 18-wheeler hit the patrol car and the stopped vehicle, which resulted in two deaths.

Police say Officer Wakefield suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The identities of the two victims have not been released at this time.

UPDATE:

BRYANT, Ark.- Arkansas State Police have confirmed that there were two fatalities in the accident on I-30.

Police say it happened when a semi veered out of its lane and hit a car that was stopped by a Bryant police officer.

We’re told that the officer was injured. No word on the extent of those injuries.

UPDATE:

BRYANT, Ark.- One lane remains closed after a deadly wreck on I-30. The middle and left lanes are now open to traffic.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Saline Co: (UPDATE) I-30 left lane remains blocked due to a fatal accident in Bryant (mm 123). Right & middle lanes are now open. Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #cnatraffichttps://t.co/Ex5oukpNH1 — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) November 6, 2019

BRYANT, Ar– Crews are still working to clear an accident on I-30 near the Reynolds Road exit in Bryant.

Multiple vehicles were involved — including a Bryant police car. Officers tell us the wreck is now a criminal investigation.

Saline Co: Accident reported on EB I-30 near Exit 123. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: @ARStatePolice / Troop A. Monitor https://t.co/l1xGNNByOO for the latest information. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) November 6, 2019

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.