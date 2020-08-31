NLRPD confirms one shot at McCain Mall

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police are searching for a suspect who shot one man Monday afternoon at McCain Mall.

Police received a phone call at approximately 4:19 p.m. referencing a shots fired call.

During a press conference, NLRPD said a physical disturbance broke out resulting in one man getting shot.

The shooting happend on the second floor of McCain Mall across from Victoria Secret.

One of the officers who arrived at the scene first was a trained medic and was able to help treat the gunshot wound victim before he was taken to a local hospital.

There is no information regarding the victims condition at this time.

Police are searching for a 2012 White Honda Civic with license plate number 785UGI.

NLRPD believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Detectives are still on the scene and anticipate the mall will not re-open for a while.

If you have any information regarding this shooting you are asked to call NLRPD or 501-680-8439.

Original Story:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department have confirmed one person shot inside McCain Mall in North Little Rock.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

More details will come once we have more information.