NLRPD investigating officer-involved shooting near Riverfront

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating after an officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect near Riverfront and Broadway in North Little Rock.

NEW: The @NLRPD says 2 officers shot an adult man who was approaching them with a hatchet on the railroad above Broadway.

Police responded after receiving a call from a railroad employee about the suspect who was laying on the tracks.

The man is in critical condition. https://t.co/uV3KzkYpJy pic.twitter.com/8nPF0Qvg26 — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) December 5, 2020

Authorities have not yet released any information on the condition of the suspect in the incident.

Police did tell FOX 16 that the officer was not injured in the shooting.

Officials did note that they do not believe there is any immediate danger to the public.

Officers are still working to determine what instigated the incident.

FOX 16 has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates as soon as they are available.